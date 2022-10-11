Read full article on original website
CommonSpirit Health Cybersecurity Incident Forces IT Systems Offline
A cybersecurity incident continues to impact Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the United States. An Oct. 4 statement said the network was managing “an IT security issue” that was impacting some of its facilities. CommonSpirit is a 21-state network consisting of more than 1,500 healthcare sites and 150,000 employees.
