Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Players react to win over Virginia Tech
Watch quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, wide receivers Colbie Young and Brashard Smith, defensive end Akheem Mesidor and Keontra Smith react to the Hurricanes' win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Miami (3-3, 1-1 ACC) won 20-14 to end a three-game losing streak. Video provided by Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0