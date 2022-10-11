Read full article on original website
Protecting forests on the front line of the climate-change battle
Forests help counter global warming, but they are also threatened by it. Many tree species struggled this past summer as much of Europe was hit by heat waves and a severe drought—thought to be the worst in 500 years. Even olive trees, known for their ability to resist dry...
Bicycle paths and greenery are concentrated in affluent neighborhoods
According to a new study, Montreal's most disadvantaged neighborhoods have fewer bike paths, green spaces and trees than more prosperous neighborhoods. More diverse neighborhoods—i.e. areas of Montreal with a greater proportion of racialized people—are similarly underserved. The study was conducted by the INTERACT research group, part of the...
