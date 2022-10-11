ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
ETOnline.com

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had to undergo not one, but two knee surgeries in 2021. During a conversation as part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the focus was gratitude. After one of the guests mentioned having an appreciation for every limb and every organ, Winfrey decided to share her story.
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles

Moonshiners personality Lance Waldroup's death from over a year ago painted a sad image for the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death isn't a surprise to those that knew him, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.
Popculture

Kris Jenner Gets Emotional After Undergoing Surgery on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner has shared her anxiety over a planned procedure. After experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, the 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon on the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians and told him she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane a week earlier. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain," Jenner said. "I got an extensive set of x-rays, I had an MRI, I had a CT scan, and everything else. "The pain that I've been feeling seems to be getting in the way of my life, and that is not something that I can really tolerate or have the patience for," she added. "I have this beautiful fabulous life, and I have so many kids and grandkids that I want to share it with. All I wanna do is fix the problem and move on so I can live the best, longest life possible."
Essence

Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death

The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Popculture

'Big Brother Naija' Star Rico Swavey Dies Following 'Ghastly' Accident

The Big Brother family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nigerian celebrity and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey, real name Patrick Fakoya, has died. Swavey passed away this week after being involved in an accident, the details of which remain unclear. His passing was confirmed via his official Twitter account, which tweeted a tribute post to the reality TV star Thursday alongside a message reading, "we lost him.... We lost our boy."
