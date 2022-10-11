Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Florence police: 5 people arrested in connection to multiple vehicle theft
FLORENCE, Ky. — Over the course of two days, the Florence Police Department received multiple reports in connection to four stolen vehicles. On Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15 the Florence Police Department responded to reports of two possible stolen vehicles; a blue Hyundai and KIA Rio. Officers...
Fox 19
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of Licking River ramble — and Frederick’s Landing
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. The story first appeared in October, 2021. Special to NKyTribune. October’s always been my favorite month since I...
WLWT 5
CFD hosts 'National Fire Prevention Week' open house
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is opening its doors to the public to close out National Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is, "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape." The open house is Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. People will have the opportunity to...
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old injured in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a teen was shot in Avondale Friday. According to dispatch, reports of a person shot in the 600 block of Prospect Place came in just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was shot in the eye. The victim was taken...
WLWT 5
Reports of a child struck by a vehicle at Woolper Avenue and Vine Street in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a child struck by a vehicle at Woolper Avenue and Vine Street in Clifton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
WLWT 5
Family with autistic son says they were kicked out of hotel after noise complaints in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A vacation goes horribly wrong in Mason. A family who has a son with Autism says they were kicked out of the Great Wolf Lodge after a few noise complaints were made to their room. Now, the family is speaking out about their difficult situation. "If...
Ex-delivery driver robs 7 gas stations on route gets at least 9 years in prison
McCleskey robbed seven gas stations at gunpoint from Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 19 in the cities of Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving
CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
WLWT 5
WATCH: 28 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days. 1. The Inside...
WLWT 5
Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Prospect Place in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Prospect Place in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
