ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
Hamilton County, OH
Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

CFD hosts 'National Fire Prevention Week' open house

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is opening its doors to the public to close out National Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is, "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape." The open house is Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. People will have the opportunity to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old injured in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a teen was shot in Avondale Friday. According to dispatch, reports of a person shot in the 600 block of Prospect Place came in just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed a 17-year-old boy was shot in the eye. The victim was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Meals On Wheels#Catalytic Converters#Charity#Rdi Corporation
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving

CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
WLWT 5

Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Prospect Place in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Prospect Place in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy