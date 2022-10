129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) Donations of various item are needed for a fall bazaar sponsored by the Friends of the Stafford branch of the Ocean County Library Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO