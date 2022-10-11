ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Q92

The Crossroads Will Get It's First True Fall Feel Next Week

Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
VICTORIA, TX
Rockport, TX
Rockport, TX
Rockport, TX
KIII 3News

61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Up in smoke

A car engine caught fire while parked in the Palladium Port Aransas apartments parking lot on Friday night, Oct. 7. Firefighters Nathan Arnold, left, and Chris Gohlke aim a fire hose at it to stop the blaze. The Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department and first responders from the Port Aransas Police Department and EMS,and a Nueces County Precinct 4 constable […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Adrian Garcia
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria

Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound

UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
VICTORIA, TX

