Marquee Matchup: Alice (5-1) vs. Calallen (7-0)
The No. 3 Calallen Wildcats (7-0, 3-0) and Alice Coyotes (5-1, 2-0) face off for a UIL 4A-DI District 16 meeting this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium.
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
The Crossroads Will Get It’s First True Fall Feel Next Week
Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
Whataburger introduces a new menu item just in time for 'chili' weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger introduced its newest burger Tuesday, just in time for some "chili" fall weather. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and the company said "it's all that and a bag of (corn) chips!" The burger is two beef...
Up in smoke
A car engine caught fire while parked in the Palladium Port Aransas apartments parking lot on Friday night, Oct. 7. Firefighters Nathan Arnold, left, and Chris Gohlke aim a fire hose at it to stop the blaze. The Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department and first responders from the Port Aransas Police Department and EMS,and a Nueces County Precinct 4 constable […]
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
Corpus Christi weather is still hot until we see a second cold front next week
A weak cold front will move through the Coastal Bend today. A stronger cold front will actually drop temperatures next week.
Where's Leslie? 3NEWS' dancing queen gets footloose for a good cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed someone missing on the desk Thursday night: Leslie Adami is making moves for a cause tonight. She is one of 13 teams taking part in the inaugural “Dancing with the Coastal Bend” competition, a fundraiser for Real Men Wear Pink and the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Cancer Society.
West Side woman requires surgery after being attacked by dogs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman survived a grisly dog attack which almost cost her an arm this weekend. Her family tells 3NEWS their mother was in good spirits Monday but was back in surgery. The woman’s neighbors and the Good Samaritans who helped get her the medical...
Demolition of old Christus Spohn Memorial building to begin on Monday
The hospital was originally built in 1944 but has become more expensive to upkeep than it would be to move services to other locations.
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver near Waldron Road
The driver of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, identified as 30-year-old Sarah Hoss, was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Cushing faces chance of landing one of largest oil refineries in the country
CUSHING, Okla. — The city of Cushing is facing a chance of landing one of the largest new oil refineries in the country. It’s one of two potential sites for a $5.5 billion facility that could bring in jobs and big money. City leaders like their chances, but...
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
Wrong-way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the...
Elderly woman dies after causing wrong-way head-on collision on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died after causing a wrong-way crash on Oct. 1. Corpus Christi Police Department officers said when they arrived at the 7700 block of State Hwy. 358 at around 12:45 a.m., a Ram was on fire and the 28-year-old driver had just managed to get out of it.
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu
Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
