It looks like Sade has new music on the way.

She is back in the studio working on her new album.

According to Billboard, the pair’s renovated Miraval Studios at Château Miraval , which has already been host to recording sessions for Pink Floyd’s The Wall, The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, and AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video, has hosted Sade, whom Pitt calls “royalty.” ( LoveBScott )