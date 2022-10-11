ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Implied Volatility Surging for Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Stock Options

AJG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $120.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Universal Logistics (ULH) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

ULH - Free Report) closed at $33.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking...
ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

COP - Free Report) closed at $118.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
OUT vs. GLPI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

OUT - Free Report) or Gaming and Leisure Properties (. GLPI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing...
Should Value Investors Buy LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares...
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

WYNN - Free Report) closed at $56.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BP (BP) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
What Makes FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) a New Buy Stock

FAT - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

LULU - Free Report) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Is CNH (CNHI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for First American (FAF)

FAF - Free Report) has been in investors' good books on the back of higher direct premiums and escrow fees, solid performance of the commercial market, effective capital deployment and strong liquidity position. Earnings Surprise History. First American has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of...
