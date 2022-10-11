ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update

INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
Good News: Coats for Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
