WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update
INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Coats for Kids gives thousands of coats to central Indiana children
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 3,000 children will be warm this winter thanks to Coats for Kids, a yearly event in central Indiana that provides kids with coats, hats and gloves — free of charge. Channel 13 legend Bob Gregory started the campaign more than three decades ago. 13News, in...
WTHR
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
Trial date set for man accused of raping girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion will go to trial in January 2023. According to court documents, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes' trial will begin Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET. Fuentes faces two...
Abortion providers finding stability for care offerings as they await state supreme court decision
INDIANAPOLIS — “It is something we want to make sure is available when people need it and how people need it,” said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OBGYN care and abortion provider. Abortion clinics around Indiana are making changes to increase staff, supplies and services after the Indiana...
