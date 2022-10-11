ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Wind, wind and more wind through Sunday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — It is going to continue being windy for several days as a low to mid-level jet brings strong northwesterly winds aloft, National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in forecast discussion. What that means for Campbell County is a sunny day with a high near 56, just slightly...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 7

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 7 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Campbell...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 8

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com

Obituaries: Grenvik; Guedesse

Cheryl Grenvik: March 29, 1943 – October 8, 2022. Memorial service for Cheryl Grenvik will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating. Cheryl Kay Grenvik, 79, was born to Edwin and Phyllis Grenvik, In Ward County, North Dakota...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
State
Montana State
City
Gillette, WY
State
South Dakota State
county17.com

Ramp to west entrance of City Hall is closed through Oct. 23 for repair

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The handicapped-accessible ramp outside of Gillette City Hall’s west entrance is closed today through Oct. 23, the City of Gillette announced today. The city has contracted with Iron Mountain for curb and gutter repair, the document said. The west entrance is near the clerk’s office...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 13, Campbell County Detention Center, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff...
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/13/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Oct. 13:. At 3:52 p.m. to North Butler Spaeth Road and Lincoln Avenue for a 2-inch natural gas line that had been bored through and was leaking gas. At 6:15 p.m. to Highway 450...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#Meteorologists#Nws Rapid City
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Oct. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County.
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 14

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
county17.com

With new warrants in Gakwa case, Gillette police return to Pathfinder Circle today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department personnel are expected to be around Pathfinder Circle for several hours today, the City of Gillette announced in a news release at 11:39 a.m. There is no danger to the public, the release said. Gillette police activity relates to the department’s investigation of...
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 13

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
Sheridan Media

Cemetery Board Accepts Resignation, Appoints Replacement

The Johnson County Cemetery District Board, at their Tuesday meeting, announced the resignation of board member and Treasurer John Ehlers. Ehlers gave a written resignation to the board that they voted to accept. The board then voted to appoint Vice-President John Zorbas as treasurer, making a vacancy in the VP...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy