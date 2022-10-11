ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 4

Related
caribbeantoday.com

DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians

Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood

The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

$1.5 million grant targets youth, gun violence

Awarded a $1.5 million grant, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to stop gun violence in Tallahassee. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program allocated $1,495,663 to LSCO in an effort to keep the youth of Tallahassee protected against acts of violence that have been running rampant in their communities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Suwannee, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan

Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
WCTV

Tallahassee leaders unveil beginning of historic cultural trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elected officials and community members gathered Thursday for the unveiling of the historic cultural trail at Anita Favors Plaza. Mayor John Dailey said the “We Are All One” mural marks yet another major investment in the southside of the city and public art. “It...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference

In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors

The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Florida Politics#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Democratic#The Florida Senate#Black Americans
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Win 5th Straight, Coach Simmons 50th Career Win

GRAMBLING, La. | The Rattlers traveled to Grambling, Louisiana, and will leave winners, but they did not make it easy for themselves as they finished with 14 penalties for 171 yards in the 20-16 win. "Another close one; start calling us the cardiac kids, I guess," said Head Coach Willie...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU

Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s women’s sports are overlooked

In 1972, Title IX of the Education Amendments was passed to ensure in part that women and men participating in athletics get an equal opportunity. Yet 50 years later, women’s athletic teams still struggle to receive the same support as male athletic teams. Even many pro women’s’ athletic teams deal with the same issue of not getting the same support as men’s sports.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Rickards vs Lincoln. Brooks County vs Early County. Madison County vs Suwannee. Richmond Hill vs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
triangletribune.com

FAMU hires the right woman for the job

When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new athletic director was revealed, and I saw Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ name, I thought “game over.” Unless, of course, the powers that be weren’t ready to hire only their second female AD in school history. Happy to say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy