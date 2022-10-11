ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street opens lower after IMF cuts economic forecast

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vVpp_0iUQgWPl00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets received some more discouraging news on the global economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in the early going Tuesday. The Nasdaq was down slightly more and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. U.S. stocks are coming off four straight losses. Worries about a looming recession have been weighing heavily on markets, and there was little help from the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast. The global lending agency cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it estimated in July.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks.

France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany's DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.

Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world's biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.6% to 26,401.25. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8% to 2,192.07. Both markets also were reopening after holidays on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.2% to 16,830.73.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 2,979.79, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 6,645.00.

“Japan and South Korean markets are catching up to previous global market losses, with their exposure to the tech sector spurring a greater extent of the sell-off as mirrored in Wall Street,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a report.

In a bit of encouraging news, Japan reopened to generally unrestricted tourism on Tuesday after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Pent-up travel spending could help lift the world's third largest economy as it grapples with slowing global growth and inflation.

But technology stocks have taken a hit from the announcement of tighter export controls on semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment. The restrictions aim to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.

In China, technology shares were hit by renewed selling after steep losses on Monday. Chip equipment maker Naura Technology sank 10% and Hwatsing Technology dropped 12.2%.

Japan's Sony Group lost 4.1% while Renasas shed 5.7%.

Wall Street has been roiled by worries over stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to tame high prices by raising interest rates. The goal is to slow economic growth and cool both borrowing and spending to get inflation under control, but the plan risks sending the economy into a recession.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.7%, extending its losing streak to a fourth trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. The Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.

Investors will potentially get a more detailed picture of the Fed's thinking on Wednesday when the central bank releases minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

The closely watched report on consumer prices will be released on Thursday and a report on retail sales is due Friday.

This week also brings the latest round of corporate earnings reports, which could provide a clearer picture of how high prices are impacting revenue and profits and what's expected for the rest of the year and even into 2023.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.84 to $89.29 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. U.S. crude oil dropped 1.6% Monday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, lost $1.70 to $94.49 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 145.65 Japanese yen from 145.75 yen. The euro cost 97.02 cents, down from 97.04 cents.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

China opens congress expected to give Xi 5 more years

BEIJING — (AP) — China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi was delivering...
CHINA
WHIO Dayton

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control

LONDON — (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng...
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country's Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Imf#Wall Street#Electronic Trading#Earnings Reports#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq#Asian#European#Ftse 100#Dow
WHIO Dayton

UK leader Liz Truss goes from triumph to trouble in 6 weeks

LONDON — (AP) — When Liz Truss was running to lead Britain this summer, an ally predicted her first weeks in office would be turbulent. But few were prepared for the scale of the sound and fury -– least of all Truss herself. In just six weeks, the prime minister's libertarian economic policies have triggered a financial crisis, emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns and the firing of her Treasury chief.
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
132K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy