The Ravens travel to New York to take on the Giants in a Week 6 clash of first place teams. The Ravens lead the AFC North and are basically a one-man show led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. In addition to his passing duties, Jackson leads the team in rushing. Winner of best supporting actor in the Raven's one-man show goes to tight end Mark Andrews, who is the team's leading receiver. For the Giants, Saquon Barkley looks to be back to full strength two years removed from a knee injury, while quarterback Daniel Jones is also a threat to run the ball. The Ravens and Giants kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO