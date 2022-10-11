Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
The media needs to start asking Biden what is his end game for the war in Ukraine. We keep sending them money and arms but Biden doesn’t take care of his own here nor is his replenishing our arms
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
fox9.com
Columbia Heights city councilmember asked to resign by council
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Columbia Heights city council voted unanimously to censure fellow council member KT Jacobs Monday evening, after Jacobs was accused of racial discrimination. Jacobs’ colleagues stripped her of the ability to serve on commissions or boards, before also requesting that she resign. Jacobs declined...
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man
A 23-year-old Atlanta man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this month. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, 23, as the man who died two days after being shot in Minneapolis on Oct. 3. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.
willmarradio.com
Wife of Minneapolis city council member has ties to Feeding Our Future fraud case
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A nonprofit run by the wife of a Minneapolis City Council member has ties to a federal nutrition program fraud investigation. Council member Jamal Osman's wife Ilo Amba founded Urban Advantage Services in November 2020. The Minnesota Department of Education lists the nonprofit as among over 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a top sponsor of the federal meals program in the state. Osman and Amba are also tied to Stigma-Free International, which has been accused of misappropriating million of federal dollars. Osman and Amba aren't facing charges.
fox9.com
Charges: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Minneapolis home, allegedly shoots her 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man faces felony charges for premeditated attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Minneapolis on Monday and shot her 12 times in front of their child. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, was charged by warrant with premeditated first-degree...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked
“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Edina PD trying to ID suspects in auto thefts, 'strong-arm robberies' at 50th and France
Edina police are trying to identify two men who were involved in a series of auto thefts and "strong-arm robberies" in the city and in Minneapolis earlier this year. In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, Edina Police Department said it has made three arrests "in a nearby suburb" in connection with a series of purse snatchings in the 50th and France retail area in July.
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
