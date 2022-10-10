Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Kenton Students Invited to Play Golf with KHS Golf Team
Kenton students in grades 8 through 11 who are interested in playing on the Kenton High School Golf Team are invited to play a few rounds with the team. That will start at 2pm on Sunday October 23 at the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Club. It is free, but you...
wktn.com
ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22
Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
wktn.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
wktn.com
Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics Coming to Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio – “Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics,” a show from renowned contemporary ensemble CORDIS, comes to Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. In partnership with National Geographic Society, CORDIS will perform on the world’s most creative collection of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Hi-Point Craft Show October 15
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show this Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by Hi-Point students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in for lunch at the...
wktn.com
Zumba Class Back at Ada Library
Zumba Class is back at the Ada Public Library. The classes take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The classes held on Saturdays are lower-intensity versions that are perfect for older adults looking to stay active. The Ada Public Library is located at 320 North Main Street in Ada.
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
wktn.com
Next Trivia Night at MLJ Library is October 22
The next After-Hours Trivia Night has been scheduled at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library. The event will start at 7pm on Saturday October 22. Halloween, Fall and all that the season brings are fair game. You can register by following a link on the Mary Lou Johnson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Family Friendly Event in Marysville Friday
The City of Marysville is holding a Friday Nights Uptown Rocktoberfest event. That will take place from 6 until 10pm this Friday October 14. That public is invited to take part in an evening of live music, food and family fun in Uptown Marysville. As part of Rocktoberfest, the 10th...
wktn.com
Four Blood Drives Remain in October
There are four remaining blood lives around the region this month. You can donate blood on Monday October 17 from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County Road 175 Kenton. A blood drive will also be held that day from 1 until 7 at the Belle Center...
wktn.com
ONU HealthWise Pharmacy and Mobile Clinic Offering Fall ’22 Flu shots and Covid Boosters
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy at 511 W. Lincoln Ave. in Ada is offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. Specific clinics are offered on campus for the general public, with no appointment needed, although there is flexibility if those times are inconvenient for individuals. HealthWise Mobile Clinic, which serves Hardin and Allen counties at various locations, is also offering vaccinations. Clinic and outreach schedules are listed below.
wktn.com
OhioHealth Cancer Care Begins Transplant Phase of Blood and Marrow Transplant Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant today, Oct.12, 2022. The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022. BMT is a process where non-functioning, deficient bone marrow or cancerous cells are eliminated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
Minutes of Kappa Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. Meeting
Co-Presidents Kathy Lundy and Virginia Shellhouse of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. welcomed 17 members on October 8 at 10 a.m. to Pickwick Place at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. They thanked the committee of Patti Palmer, Linda Osborn, Lorrene Roberts, and Janine McMillan for the lovely arrangements.
wktn.com
Meet the Candidate Night Scheduled for Oct 27
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance are sponsoring a Meet the Candidate Night. It will start at 6pm on Thursday October 27 in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running in the November...
wktn.com
Average Gas Price Up Significantly in One Month
The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County climbed 35 cents since last month. According to AAA, the average today is $3.85, compared to $3.50 a gallon in September. That is the lowest average price in our region. The most expensive is $3.97 a gallon in Union...
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman After Domestic Disturbance
A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. At the scene, officers arrested Brittany Spencer.
wktn.com
Woman Sentenced on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge; Man Sentenced on GSI Charges in Common Pleas Court
An Upper Sandusky woman was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 17 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
wktn.com
Board of Elections Office Open Until 9 for Voter Registrations
The deadline for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the November 8 election is today (October 11). Early in office voting begins tomorrow October 12. The Hardin County Board of Elections is located in the basement of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton. The office will be...
wktn.com
Early Voting Underway
In office, early voting for the November 8 election begins today. October 24 through October 28: 8am until 5pm.. 8am until 2pm November 7. Early voting is held in the Board of Elections Office in the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton.
Comments / 0