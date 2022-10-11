Read full article on original website
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone
Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone. Muhammad, Winnebago become eligible for the playoffs with win a North Boone.
Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday
An important deadline for Illinois taxpayers is coming up soon.
'I am a monster': Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman
'I am a monster': Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old Machesney Park woman

A man who pleaded guilty to killing an elderly Machesney Park woman apologized to her family in court Friday, saying he deserves whatever sentence he receives.
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
Rockford art show promotes health literacy
Rockford art show promotes health literacy

"ArtScene" took place throughout this weekend, and the City of Rockford joined forces for an art meets health event on Saturday.
A cold start Saturday morning
There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb and Lee Counties in Northern Illinois until 8am. Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin will be under the Freeze Warning until 9am. Early Saturday morning temperatures are somewhere near freezing level which is prompting our...
Crescent fried Oreos with Comprehensive Community Solutions
Its time for another Air Fry Day and tonight we’re chatting with Claudia Cabrena and Riyyah Chatman about the work they do at Comprehensive Community Solutions. Claudia is the Director of Workforce Development, and she tells us that there are three programs at CCS that are always looking for volunteers or people who want to get involved. Riyyah is a full time Americorp member who participates in outreach for CCS. Comprehensive Community solutions has been around for 30 years, and they are located at 917 S Main St, in Rockford. Those who are interested in getting involved with CCS are encouraged to pay them a visit or give them a call.
Freezing temperatures Thursday night
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. Be sure to cover up, or bring in, anything you would like to protect from the cold.
Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges...
Record Cold Likely Monday, Chill Lingers into Wednesday
In a similar fashion to Saturday, today will begin on a sun-filled note. However, the right ingredients will be in place for clouds to gather up towards the lunch hour, leaving N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures, because of the cloud cover and because of a rather breezy northwesterly wind, will be limited to the low 50s once again. But, expect wind chills to remain in the 40s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight, with lows falling back into the lower 30s.
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Mixing and Matching for the perfect costume at Goodwill
Figuring out the perfect Halloween costume can be a little stressful, but Goodwill is the perfect spot to find easy and affordable costume ideas. Goodwill has so many options that can fit any budget. Michelle shows off just how versatile one can get with costume pieces with a handful of costumes at $25. There aren’t just costumes for adults, they have tons of costumes for kids of all ages. Goodwill is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford.
