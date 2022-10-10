ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Sidney Daily News

Football notes: Most area squads will likely qualify for playoffs

Every area squad has a shot at the playoffs heading into the last two weeks of the season, and many have already clinched playoff berths. The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded playoff eligibility from eight teams per region to 16 teams per region last year. Fort Loramie, Minster, New...
SIDNEY, OH
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD SENIORS HAVE VICTORIOUS NIGHT

NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Senior nights are a part of every season. Programs take the time to honor players that have given 4 years to their program. Springfield had 6 seniors to honor on Wednesday night. They honored them with a sweep over Struthers. Baelyn Brungard led the Tigers offense with...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lima News

Crestview sweeps Lincolnview for NWC title

MIDDLE POINT – Crestview entered Tuesday’s key Northwest Conference volleyball matchup with Van Wert County-rival Lincolnview with the goal of notching the NWC title outright. Lincolnview came into Tuesday’s match hoping to play spoiler. For a few moments in the three-set match, Lincolnview kept it close. However,...
VAN WERT, OH
Daily Advocate

It’s a family affair at Versailles volleyball

VERSAILLES — All across high school sports, there are teams that feature siblings. Twins, triplets or siblings close in age get to play the sport they love together. For Versailles volleyball, there’s a whole bunch of siblings within their program. The Lady Tigers feature five sets of siblings...
VERSAILLES, OH
wktn.com

Swing! to be Staged at ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts

ADA, Ohio – The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University will celebrate the Swing Jazz era with two performances of Swing! on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Underwritten by...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22

Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener

Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics Coming to Bluffton University

BLUFFTON, Ohio – “Condition Blue: The Acoustics of Aquatics,” a show from renowned contemporary ensemble CORDIS, comes to Bluffton University at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in Yoder Recital Hall. In partnership with National Geographic Society, CORDIS will perform on the world’s most creative collection of...
BLUFFTON, OH
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Zumba Class Back at Ada Library

Zumba Class is back at the Ada Public Library. The classes take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The classes held on Saturdays are lower-intensity versions that are perfect for older adults looking to stay active. The Ada Public Library is located at 320 North Main Street in Ada.
ADA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Trick or Treat events in the Lima area

The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
LIMA, OH
footballscoop.com

Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report

Former Ohio State player Kirk Barton and well-known Buckeye message board poster-turned-insider "Nevadabuck" (real name Ken Stickey) conspired to expose sensitive and proprietary scheme and personnel information to subscribers of their website, the university confirmed to an independent arbitrator. According to the website Meet at Midfield, who obtained the document...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash

A Champaign County semi driver escaped injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

Community Policy