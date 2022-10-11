Using a newly developed technique, researchers have ruled out a potential source of ancient dissolved organic matter (DOM) in the world's oceans. DOM is organic material—mostly carbon, but also some nitrogen, sulfur, oxygen, and other elements—that is smaller than approximately 0.7 micrometers in size (tinier than a bacterium) and is dissolved in seawater. Because DOM is a major reservoir of carbon, this finding has implications for the sequestration of carbon in the deep ocean (generally defined as the area where light cannot penetrate, a depth of around 200 meters). DOM can exist in the deep ocean for hundreds to thousands of years, though no one is sure why it persists for so long.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO