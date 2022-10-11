Read full article on original website
A new technique for observing gene activity in a test tube
When searching for the causes of illnesses and developing new treatments, it is absolutely vital to have a precise understanding of the genetic fundamentals. Würzburg researchers have devised a new technique for this purpose. Pathological processes are usually characterized by altered gene activity in the cells affected. So, gaining...
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
Oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere are likely to have "fluctuated wildly" 1 billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animal life, according to new research. . Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three stages, starting with what is known as the Great Oxidation Event around 2...
3D printing plant cells shows promise for studying cell function
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other—and with their environment—is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
Replicated molecules reveal hiding method of bacteria
Specific fatty acid-sugar molecules allow leprosy bacteria, among others, to hide from our immune system. How exactly is not entirely clear. Hessel van Dijk, who received his Ph.D. on October 13, replicated the molecules, helping to solve a piece of the puzzle. Van Dijk's dissertation is titled "Synthesis of Mycobacterial Phenolic Glycolipids."
Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers
Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature Photonics.
Cryo-electron microscopy reveals how cold-sensing cell channels are manipulated by chemicals to induce cold sensation
A team of researchers affiliated with the Duke University School of Medicine, Lehigh University and the National Institutes of Health has revealed the molecular means by which cold-sensing channels in cells are manipulated by certain chemicals to induce a cold sensation. The study is published in the journal Science. Prior...
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
Smart materials: Metal cations regulate thermoresponsive polymers
Often referred to as smart materials, temperature-responsive or thermoresponsive polymers are gaining attention for their ability to respond to external temperature changes, allowing for an extensive range of applications. Making this smart material even smarter by improving the flexibility of its response to temperature, Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have developed a novel polymer, the thermoresponsiveness of which can easily be regulated by changing the type and mixing ratio of ionic species. Their findings were published in Macromolecules.
Researchers have determined the three-dimensional atomic structure of a protein important for organ functions
NKCC1 is a human chloride transporter that has the ability to transport sodium, potassium, and chloride from the exterior into cells. In the kidney, for example, NKCC1 type proteins ensure that these ions are reabsorbed from the urine, and generally NKCC1 is important for osmotic cell volume regulation. In the brain, NKCC1 and related proteins are important for chloride gradients that are vital for the electrical signaling in neuronal networks.
Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution
After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of...
Researchers find first evidence that hoverflies migrate north in spring
A team at the University of Exeter has shown experimentally for the first time, that hoverflies migrating during the spring orientate north. In late spring earlier this year, a large-scale migration of insects arrived on the Isles of Scilly and mainland Cornwall. Species included many migratory butterflies and moths such as the Painted Lady and Hummingbird Hawkmoth, but the majority of the arrivals were Hoverflies.
Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features
Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
Research team develops a theory to improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices
The University of Alicante Quantum Chemistry group has predicted and published the existence of a new natural phenomenon in matter-radiation interaction, which has recently been experimentally confirmed. This finding is the subject of the review that the group's researcher Juan Carlos Sancho García has submitted to the journal Nature, having been invited to publish in its "News & Views" section.
Exploring the origin of the supersoft X-ray light curve
By simulating the feedback of the white dwarf (WD) to the periodic mass transfer driven by the X-ray irradiation on its companion, researchers led by Ph.D. candidate Zhao Weitao and Prof. Meng Xiangcun from the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have reproduced the quasi-periodic light curve of the supersoft X-ray source, which provides a new way to explain its origin.
Resurrecting billion-year-old enzymes reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen
The central biocatalyst in photosynthesis, Rubisco, is the most abundant enzyme on earth. By reconstructing billion-year-old enzymes, a team of Max Planck Researchers has deciphered one of the key adaptations of early photosynthesis. Their results, now published in Science, not only provide insights into the evolution of modern photosynthesis but also offer new impulses for improving it.
Efficient enzyme 'cocktail' from Penicillium consortium enhances lignocellulose biodegradation
Lignocellulosic biomass is the most abundant feedstock in production of bio-based fuels and materials. The enzyme "cocktail" is considered as a powerful tool to allocate diverse specific activities in one matrix. Recently, researchers led by Prof. Qi Wei from the Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion of the Chinese Academy of...
Drug discovery method identifies naturally occurring metabolite that converts 'bad' fat to 'good' fat
"Metabolism" describes the body's chemical changes that create the necessary materials for growth and overall health. Metabolites are the substances made and used during these metabolic processes—or, as a new discovery out of Scripps Research and its drug development arm, Calibr, indicates, they could also be potent molecules for treating severe diseases.
Mathematical model could bring us closer to effective stem cell therapies
Stem cells are the very definition of potential: they have contained in their DNA the potential to become virtually any cell in the body. Scientists have been working for decades to harness this power to use as medicine—think replacing damaged cells with brand new ones—that could treat or even cure everything from diabetes to heart disease.
New insights into the ocean's oldest carbon
Using a newly developed technique, researchers have ruled out a potential source of ancient dissolved organic matter (DOM) in the world's oceans. DOM is organic material—mostly carbon, but also some nitrogen, sulfur, oxygen, and other elements—that is smaller than approximately 0.7 micrometers in size (tinier than a bacterium) and is dissolved in seawater. Because DOM is a major reservoir of carbon, this finding has implications for the sequestration of carbon in the deep ocean (generally defined as the area where light cannot penetrate, a depth of around 200 meters). DOM can exist in the deep ocean for hundreds to thousands of years, though no one is sure why it persists for so long.
Discovery of family of hormones may be key to increased crop yields
Crops often face harsh growing environments. Instead of using energy for growth, factors such as disease, extreme temperatures, and salty soils force plants to use it to respond to the resulting stress. This is known as the "growth-stress response trade-off". Now, a group of researchers from Nagoya University has discovered a previously unknown pathway that regulates whether a plant uses its resources for growth or stress tolerance. This discovery could enable the stress response to be controlled under agricultural conditions, increasing crop yields. They published the findings in the journal Science.
