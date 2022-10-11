Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
Are You Maximizing ROI With Your Solar Array?
It’s important to understand how specific solar products and installation decisions impact potential ROI. For rooftop solar PV, the roof type and mounting system have a major impact on lifetime costs and savings. You should view solar + roof as a single asset. Watch our walkthrough as we provide an overview of a cash-flow analysis to measure ROI of a solar installation.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Clēnera chooses Merit Controls for solar + storage grid integration services
Grid integration provider Merit Controls announced that utility-scale solar and energy storage developer Clēnera will work to accelerate the deployment of the Merit Controls solution in the U.S. through their partnership. The partnership is unique in that Merit Controls provides a secure, programmatic, scalable, standardized and integrated approach to interconnection and control of U.S. renewable energy deployment.
solarpowerworldonline.com
California Energy Commission to require more utility transparency into time-of-use electricity rates
The California Energy Commission (CEC) today adopted updates to the state’s load management standards that will give consumers more timely and accurate information on electricity costs, to help them manage energy use — especially around times when demand is high. As the state’s primary energy policy and planning...
solarpowerworldonline.com
GM electric vehicles to provide home backup power through bidirectional charging
General Motors is entering the home energy storage game through a partnership with SunPower that will enable GM electric vehicles to provide backup energy to a customer’s home when properly equipped. SunPower was named GM’s preferred EV charger installation provider and its exclusive solar provider. The home energy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
solarpowerworldonline.com
MyPower acquires community solar management service Solstice Power Technologies
Distributed generation and energy efficiency company MyPower has acquired Solstice Power Technologies, a customer management service for community solar development. Following the acquisition, MyPower plans to expand Solstice’s U.S. community solar service area. “We are very pleased to welcome Solstice, a company that has deeply engaged with communities and...
Comments / 0