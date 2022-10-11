ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Simple life forms may have swarmed ancient Mars, researchers find

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1znk_0iUQfeYu00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harboring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms, French scientists reported Monday.

But if they existed, these simple life forms would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they triggered a Martian Ice Age and snuffed themselves out, the researchers concluded.

New photos of Neptune and rings captured by Webb Telescope

The findings provide a bleak view of the ways of the cosmos. Life — even simple life like microbes — “might actually commonly cause its own demise,” said the study’s lead author, Boris Sauterey, now a post-doctoral researcher at Sorbonne University.

The results “are a bit gloomy, but I think they are also very stimulating.,” he said in an email. “They challenge us to rethink the way a biosphere and its planet interact.”

In a study in the journal Nature Astronomy , Sauterey and his team said they used climate and terrain models to evaluate the habitability of the Martian crust some 4 billion years ago when the red planet was thought to be flush with water and much more hospitable than today.

They surmised that hydrogen-gobbling, methane-producing microbes might have flourished just beneath the surface back then, with several inches (a few tens of centimeters) of dirt, more than enough to protect them against harsh incoming radiation. Anywhere free of ice on Mars could have been swarming with these organisms, according to Sauterey, just as they did on early Earth.

Early Mars’ presumably moist, warm climate, however, would have been jeopardized by so much hydrogen sucked out of the thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, Sauterey said. As temperatures plunged by nearly minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 200 degrees Celsius), any organisms at or near the surface likely would have buried deeper in an attempt to survive.

By contrast, microbes on Earth may have helped maintain temperate conditions, given the nitrogen-dominated atmosphere, the researchers said.

NASA lander captures 4 meteoroids hitting Mars

The SETI Institute’s Kaveh Pahlevan said future models of Mars’ climate need to consider the French research.

Pahlevan led a separate recent study suggesting Mars was born wet with warm oceans lasting millions of years. The atmosphere would have been dense and mostly hydrogen back then, serving as a heat-trapping greenhouse gas that eventually was transported to higher altitudes and lost to space, his team concluded.

The French study investigated the climate effects of possible microbes when Mars’ atmosphere was dominated by carbon dioxide and so is not applicable to the earlier times, Pahlevan said.

“What their study makes clear, however, is that if (this) life were present on Mars” during this earlier period, “they would have had a major influence on the prevailing climate,” he added in an email.

The best places to look for traces of this past life? The French researchers suggest the unexplored Hellas Planita, or plain, and Jezero Crater on the northwestern edge of Isidis Planita, where NASA’s Perseverance rover currently is collecting rocks for return to Earth in a decade.

You’ve seen the Webb Telescope’s stunning images. But have you heard them?

Next on Sauterey’s to-do list: looking into the possibility that microbial life could still exist deep within Mars.

“Could Mars still be inhabited today by micro-organisms descending from this primitive biosphere?” he said. “If so, where?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Atmosphere Of Mars#Oceans#French#Webb Telescope#Sorbonne University#Martian
WTWO/WAWV

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by Kankakee police and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas Cory Trapp Jawan Smith Calvin Wright Leonard Green Takelia Dorsey Bobbi Prindle Elton Pendleton Darryl Hollis All nine of […]
KANKAKEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
WTWO/WAWV

Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis

Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report.  Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
WILDLIFE
WTWO/WAWV

Former Speaker Madigan hit with another conspiracy charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan was hit with another charge in his federal corruption case. According to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Attorney Office Friday, Madigan was indicted on a federal charge for a conspiracy for illegal lobbying for AT&T Illinois. His close ally and lobbyist for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held what may be its final public hearing on Thursday, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions. The hearing featured no live witnesses, but did include […]
POTUS
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Supreme Court to take up new abortion law

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the attorney general’s first name. We regret the error. INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court will decide the fate of the state’s new abortion law. In an order unveiled Wednesday, the court granted a request to bypass the Court of Appeals and handle the case directly. That […]
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For more than 25 years, John Bennett […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Student arrested after gun found in backpack

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WATCH: Officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy