Read full article on original website
Related
protos.com
Is Justin Sun’s huge Huobi stash linked to $3 billion buyout?
Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has claimed that he owns “tens of millions” of Huobi Tokens (HT), leading to yet more speculation around his role within the Hong Kong-based exchange. Sun has repeatedly denied that he, with the backing of FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried, was the purchaser of...
protos.com
Tether abandons commercial paper in favor of US Treasuries
Tether announced that it recently reduced its holdings of commercial paper to zero. In lieu of commercial paper, Tether is increasingly backed by US Treasuries instead. When Tether provided its first reserve composition breakdown in May last year, commercial paper made up almost half of its reserves. Indeed, it had quietly been a part of Tether’s claimed dollar reserves for years, with the CFTC settlement suggesting it began in August 2018. When the Financial Times attempted to track down Tether’s commercial paper, it noted that none of the major players in the market had noticed Tether’s entry.
Comments / 0