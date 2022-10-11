ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he supports the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy even as the yen sinks to a 24-year low

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qRP3_0iUQfMrw00
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Getty Images
  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida backed the Bank of Japan's loose monetary policy despite the yen sliding to a two-decade low against the US dollar.
  • He told the Financial Times the BOJ needs to maintain its policy until wages for workers increase.
  • "At the moment, I am not thinking of shortening his term," Kishida said about BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's tenure.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an interview with the Financial Times published Tuesday said he supports the Bank of Japan's loose monetary policy stance despite the yen sliding to a two-decade low against the US dollar.

He said the BOJ needs to maintain its policy until wages increase and urged companies that have raised prices to raise pay for workers pay as well.

"By passing on rising prices, we hope businesses will have some latitude to raise wages," Kishida told the publication. "In the past, wage hikes were viewed as a cost factor, but going forward, companies need to invest in people for the economy and for businesses themselves to grow."

He said the government will prepare measures to help companies increase wages even as they pass on increasing input costs.

While most central banks are raising interest rates to combat high inflation, the Bank of Japan has kept interest rates in negative territory and has maintained a cap on its 10-year bond yield via bond purchases to fight deflation.

Economists now say that after years of on-and-off deflation, Japan could be at a historic inflection point as the global energy crisis prompts businesses to raise product prices, creating pressures that will lead workers to demand pay raises, according to the FT.

Kishida also dismissed speculation he would push for the central bank to halt negative interest rates or cut short BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's tenure, saying he will continue to work closely with Kuroda.

"At the moment, I am not thinking of shortening his term," Kishida said. Kuroda's 10-year tenure will end in April 2023.

Kishida's comments come as the yen dropped to a 24-year year low against the dollar earlier this year in part because the Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of rate hikes has sent US Treasury yields soaring, widening the differential between US and Japanese government bond yields.

The dollar on Tuesday traded at 145.65 yen. Japan recently intervened in the foreign exchange market to aid the slumping yen but its value is back at the 145 handle, where it was before the intervention. Japan's foreign currency reserves hit a five-year low of $1.24 trillion, due in part to the intervention.

The US 10-year Treasury yield hit 4% on Tuesday while Japan's 10-year bond yield hovered around its cap of 0.25%.

Separately on Tuesday, Japan's 10-year bonds were untraded for a third consecutive session, while nine-year bond yields hit a nine-year high. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

"Japan's 10-year bonds have gotten expensive because yields on other notes have risen. No one is interested in trading such bonds," Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, told Yahoo Finance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Person
Fumio Kishida
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Economy#The Bank Of Japan#Japanese#The Financial Times#Boj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy