NeNe Leakes Says Brentt Is Having Trouble Speaking After Suffering From Congestive Heart Failure & A Stroke [VIDEO]

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” Nene Leakes said in an Instagram video. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place … but I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that the doctors are running tests because they don’t know what caused the stroke. Leakes didn’t want to go into detail about how she found Brennt and the condition he was in but mentioned that it was very scary. Currently, she shares that he is having trouble speaking.

“They have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him,” Leakes said. “We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause, obviously we could treat the cause.”

Gregg Leakes passed away in September 2021 at age 66 after a three-year battle with colon cancer which she shares have been hard for her son.

“He was very close to his dad, and he’s been super stressed out over it,” she said. “I don’t even know if that has anything to do with it at all. I really ask the doctors questions like that, and they seem to think that is not the case with Brentt.”

Hear the video below on Brentt’s current state.

