Fatal shooting investigation in Elkhart
Elkhart, Ind. — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday at 2:47 P.M. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, Elkhart. Dispatch were called for a shooting with injuries to that area. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver's seat...
Warsaw Volleyball captures Sectional Crown over Concord
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — After beating Elkhart earlier in the week and Penn on Saturday morning, the Warsaw Tigers took the court Saturday night. The Tigers defeated Concord, 3-0 to win the Sectional Championship and advance to Regionals.
Work begins on St. Joseph Main Street bridge
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — A traffic alert for Michigan drivers traveling through St. Joseph on Monday. Construction is set to begin on the Main Street bridge. The work will be done on the I-94 business loop that travels over the Morrison Channel. The bridge will remain open during...
Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
Friday Night Football Fever: October 14
It's the last week of the regular season for Indiana high school football. Catch the show, starting at 10:30 on Fox Michiana. Or if you miss anything, you can always check it out at 11 on WSBT22, or right here in this story. Show us your team spirit: See your...
Update: Cleveland Road reopens, boil advisory remains in place
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Cleveland Road just north of South Bend, reopened Friday afternoon after crews repaired a broken water main. The heavily traveled east-west artery had been closed since the leak began Wednesday night. A boil water advisory remains in place for about 1,500 city...
Ring camera footage catches boat theft attempt
Ring cameras have proven to be great at catching criminals in the act and sometimes preventing thefts from occurring. Dozens of boats are still at the Washington Park Marina in Michigan City waiting to be removed for the season. But two people thought that was the right time to see what was left on board.
Local marines give thousands of toys to Ukrainian children
Elkhart area marines are in Estonia this weekend handing out toys to hundreds of Ukrainian children displaced by the war. We first brought you this story in July as they were collecting the toys. The marines started distributing them this week and have already given out more than 1,000 toys...
Local humane society to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Communities across southern Florida are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Several displaced animals are heading north to Michigan and are looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are always looking for help. But in just a few days, the Humane Society...
City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
Penn Boys Soccer wins Regional Title in extra time heroics
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The Penn Kingsmen Boys Soccer team advances to Semi-State following a wild extra-time win over Lake Central. In the second half of extra time, Daniel Contreras powered a rebound for Penn to win 2-1.
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
"Grace Guarantee" offers $12,000 scholarship to Kosciusko County students at Grace College
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of thousands of dollars a year just to attend college minimum. That doesn't even include the cost of books and the debt after. College isn't for everyone and that's okay. But for many, the price of just going is too much of a deterrent.
Green Thumb 10/15/22: Trees
Looking to add something to your yard? Well if it's a tree you're looking for, Greg Leyes shows you some of the wonderful selection that Ginger Valley has to offer, as well as how to care for your new yard addition!. Green Thumb on WSBT22 is sponsored by Ginger Valley...
PET SEGMENT: Bring home Hannibal just in time for "Howloween"
He's a terrier mix about 1-years-old. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs. He's approximately 60 pounds and is expected to get bigger. Hannibal hasn't been cat tested yet but can be upon request. Cuellar recommended him with kids who are...
Frightful Friday coming up at the Mishawaka Library
Friday is always the best day of the week, and this upcoming Friday, October 21, will be quite "frightful" when you head to the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Library. From 10 a.m. to noon or 3 to 5 p.m., enjoy an all-age Halloween event. There will be a 30-minute craft event, a not-too-spooky...
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Downtown Plymouth Chili Cook-Off heats up
Downtown Plymouth is heating up this weekend. On Saturday, October 15, starting at 9 a.m., purchase your chili packet. Packets are $10 and grant you access to a whole sampling of chili cooked by local businesses and non-profits. You'll be able to sample from 18 different chilies, have 5 tokens...
St. Joseph County Election Board meeting questions ballot storage security
WSBT is following the latest developments from the St. Joseph County Election Board. It all centers on a lawsuit recently filed by the Indiana Republican Party and St. Joseph County's GOP election board member Thomas Dixon. Targets of the suit: Democratic County Clerk Rita Glenn and fellow election board member...
High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough
MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
