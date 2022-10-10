Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet
BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
Syracuse man, 79, arrested for 1989 double murder in Danby
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD trying to ID suspect in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing criminal investigation of an incident that occurred in lower East Utica on Sunday, October 9th. If you know the identity of the individual shown here, please contact the Utica Police Department’s...
15-year-old stabbed in face, arm and back near Westcott, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized after being stabbed in the face, arm and back near the Westcott neighborhood Tuesday, police said. Police arrived on the 400 block of Westcott Street at 9:57 p.m. and found the boy, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police.
WKTV
3 teens allegedly break into Adirondack High School to pull out internet cables
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Three teens were charged last week after they allegedly climbed through a window at Adirondack High School and pulled out internet cables inside the building, leaving the school with no service the following day. The school contacted New York State Police following an investigation into its...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
Man shot in face on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Wednesday on the city’s Near Westside, police said. The 28-year-old man walked into a store around 7:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Davis Street saying he was shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The man...
Adams man arrested for faking son’s death for money
Investigators found that Steven's son was not sick or dead and he made up the story to get money and sympathy.
String of larcenies reported in Cortland County
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.
Ithaca man charged with assault, burning someone’s hair
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
Exclusive: Madison Co. judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence
Madison County judge candidate Brad Moses is no longer disputing a toxicology report that deputies say shows he overdosed on fentanyl at his lake house in July. Moses, 44, now says he has no memory of what happened that night because he drank too much alcohol to remember.
Rape, arson, stalking, strangulation: 259 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
Superintendent Crowd Surfing at Football Game Later Busted For Alleged DWI
*** UPDATE: Syracuse.com reports that the school board has placed the Superintendent on administrative leave. ***. Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?
Woman hospitalized after being beaten with 70-inch TV, Syracuse man arrested
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police say he beat a woman with a 70-inch television, sending her to a hospital. Henry Bradford III, 29, of Syracuse, used the television to beat the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in an apartment on Fobes Avenue, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
This Utica Neighborhood Latest To Be Targeted – Rash of Vehicle Larcenies
Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:
WKTV
UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11. According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting...
