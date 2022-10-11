Read full article on original website
Centralia High School Choral Department holds annual Fall Concert
The Centralia High School Choral Department held their annual Fall Concert on Thursday night, performing for a public audience in the Centralia High School cafetorium. The 25 students, directed by Jami Jacobs, sang six songs: “Wayfaring Stranger,” “Drift Away,” “It’s All Right,” “Stitches,” “In My Life,” and “Bridge over troubled Water.” Among the students were a number of soloists, including Jeh’Chys Brown, Eliza Glascock, Ella Drage, Aylah Hopson, Alejandro Jacinto, Ty’Jhawn Matthews, Emily Hicks, Macy Boatright, Claire Walker, Jonathon Coriell, and Lyra Shook. Other performers included Karley Heiple as an accompanist, Neil Miller on acoustic guitar, Aubri Thompson on bass guitar and Reed Mays on the drums.
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
COVID-19 cases remain low in South Central Illinois
The Marion County Health Department is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths in their weekly report, but say six congregate care facilities remain in outbreak status. Meanwhile, the CDC tracker is reporting just 17 new COVID-19 cases in Marion County in the week ending Thursday. That’s down 32-percent. There were two new hospitalizations. Marion County and all of South Central Illinois remain at the low transmission level.
2022 10/22 – Audrey Elaine Plante (Cravens)
Audrey Elaine Plante (Cravens) died at 4:45 PM, Thursday 10/13/22 at Herrin Hospital, Herrin, IL. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery in Dahlgren, Illinois. Father Vincent Obi will be officiating. Audrey Plante was born May 3, 1932, in Wayne City, IL to Owen P. and Hilda E (Ripplinger) Cravens.
Centralia Announces Annual Halloween Decorating Challenge
The City of Centralia is asking residents to join the Centralia Tourism Commission in a fun fall challenge this Halloween season. To participate in the “Out-Boo Your Neighbor” event you will need to:. Live in the greater Centralia area. Break out your best Halloween décor. Decorate your...
2022 10/20 – Judy Marlene Batson
Judy Marlene Batson, 71, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare. She was born February 16, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of James Chadd and Jessie (Leight) Catlin. Judy is survived by her three sons: Kevin Batson of Walnut Hill, Robert Starner and Alicia of...
2022 10/17 – Michael Ray Barr
Michael Ray Barr, 79, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in his home. Michael was born August 14, 1943, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Lewis Raymond ‘Bill’ Barr and Martha Jane (Orrison) Barr. Michael had one brother, Rodger Barr, who preceded him in death. Michael married Peggy June (Russell) Barr on August 5, 1961, in Mt. Vernon. She preceded him in death after 47 years of marriage, on May 20, 2008.
2022 10/18 – Robert ‘Rob’ C. Mueller
Robert “Rob” C. Mueller, 53, of Walnut Hill, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born January 4, 1969, in Belleville, the son of Ronald C. Mueller and Barbara (Dixon) Mueller. He married Michele Broadwater on March 17, 2001, in Irvington and she survives.
2022 10/18 – E. ‘Jane’ Morgan
E. “Jane” Morgan, 82, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Born December 27, 1939, in Salem, she was the daughter of Alfred E. and Effie Jane (Williams) Thomas. Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the chapel...
2022 10/15 – Chester L. ‘Chet’ Burks
Chester L. “Chet” Burks, 88, of Vernon passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1934, the son of Benjamin Franklin and Goldie (Hoobery) Burks in Mt. View, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Deloris June Rutledge on May 26, 1952, in Hardy, Arkansas and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2015.
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
Police Beat for Saturday, October 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Salem man was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Carder Owens of North Broadway was allegedly involved in an incident at Salem Community High School on October 5th. No other details have yet been released.
Wildcats Knock Off Freeburg, Columbia & Central Share Cahokia Title, Mt Vernon Shares South 7 With Win Over Centralia
The Salem Wildcats won their conference finale knocking off Freeburg at Jim Finks Field 21-14. The Cats got on top early when they capitalized on a couple of Midget fumbles to go up 14-7. Salem took a 21-7 lead when Caleb Smith caught a touchdown pass in the 2nd half. The midgets would get to within a score on a touchdown run from Tucker Murphy, but failed twice late deep in Salem territory as the Cats defense came up huge stops to secure just their 2nd win of the season. Salem got touchdown runs from Kason Sullens as well. Salem will finish up their season next week when they honor their seniors and welcome former assistant coach Alex Koebele and the Charleston Trojans to town. The Trojans are coming off a nice 30-27 win over Mt Zion last night.
2022 10/17 – Tye Aaron Donley
Tye Aaron Donley, age 32 of Kell, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Tye was born on December 28, 1989, in Centralia, the son of Oren Donley and Debra French. He is survived by his father, Oren Donley and wife Evelyn of Kell; mother, Debra...
Williams’ 4 TDs carry S. Illinois past W. Illinois 30-7
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Javon Williams Jr. had four rushing touchdowns, Nic Baker threw for 227 yards and Southern Illinois controlled Western Illinois from the outset in a 30-7 win on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory. A junior, Williams entered the game with 37 career touchdowns and needed...
Patoka LIFTS boil order
The Village of Patoka has LIFTED a boil order for residents on the Boat Dock Road north on US 51 to North Fork Creek following a water main break.
North American Lighting officials push job opportunities
North American Lighting management made a pitch for more to consider a career in manufacturing when the Illinois Manufacturers Association ‘Makers on the Move’ bus made a stop outside the Salem NAL facility Thursday afternoon. The General Manager of the Salem plant, Jim Kerner, says their 450,000-square foot...
Final Week In Cahokia, 3 Teams Still With Shot Of Championship
The Salem Wildcats will host Freeburg for homecoming tonight as they Cats will be giving their fans something to cheer about after falling last week on the road at Columbia. Salem is 1-6 on the season trying to salvage the final 2 games with big nights. After homecoming this week, the Cats will honor their seniors hosting Charleston to finish up the year. Game time at 7pm on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Salem Youth Soccer To Have A Busy Weekend
Salem Soccer will start off Saturday morning with 1st/2nd grade team traveling to Aviston. They will kick off at 9:00. The 3rd/4th boys will have two games in Aviston. They will play at 11:50 and 1:30. The 7th/8th grade team will head to Highland to play at 1:30. Salem will...
Salem woman charged with two drug offenses involving Nitrous Oxide
A 50-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County with two charges related to nitrous oxide. In the first charge, Sandra Bettger of Yards Road in Salem is accused of unlawful manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide. The charge claims she intentionally possessed with intent to deliver to another person the drug with the intent to inhale for the purpose of causing intoxication. The charge is a Class III felony.
