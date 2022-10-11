Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport council appoints new interim manager
NEWPORT - Newport town council voted unanimously Thursday evening to select a new interim manager. Ralph Clark of New Bern will step into the role until a permanent manager is appointed. Clark will relieve Police Chief R. Keith Lewis who temporarily filled the role in addition to his duties with...
PCS appoints Hutchinson as director of transportation￼
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Dorothy W. Alligood
Mrs. Dorothy Woolard Alligood, age 93, a resident of Old Bath Highway, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Ridgewood Manor Nursing Home in Washington. Graveside services were held 2:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Woolard Family Cemetery, 392 Old Bath Highway, Washington, conducted by Rev. Linwood Lewis. Mrs....
AMEXCAN holds its biggest event of year at Town Common
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — AMEXCAN’s biggest event of the year kicked off Saturday morning at Town Common in Greenville. The 8th annual AMEXCAN Latino Festival is all about celebrating diversity and sharing the Latino culture with the community. The annual celebration included live performances from different Latino groups, authentic food and local vendors. “You see […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Bobbie J. Cox
Bobbie Jeanette White Cox, age 78, a resident of Washington, died Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday October 17, 2022, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until...
WITN
Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
WITN
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
thewashingtondailynews.com
First Baptist celebrates bicentennial
Last Sunday, Oct. 9, First Baptist Church in Washington celebrated its 200th anniversary. The theme for the day was “God’s faithfulness.”. The theme was chosen because God has sustained the church through two centuries and the congregation remains faithful to God, in part, by going into the mission field, Senior Pastor Dr. Greg Barmer explained to the Daily News.
Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Washington man facing drug, gun charges
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man is facing drug and weapons charges after his arrest by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Kashon Moore, 27, of 193 Yonkers Dr. in Washington was arrested on Oct. 7. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at 105 Daniels Court in Washington. During the search, investigators […]
WITN
Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
wraltechwire.com
New flyExclusive expansion in Kinston to bring 200 more jobs to Eastern NC
KINSTON – There’s more investment, and more jobs, coming to Eastern North Carolina, as Kinston-based flyExclusive opened a 48,000 square foot expansion facility at its headquarters this week. The company, which employs more than 750 workers, also plans to add 200 additional employees who will work out of...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary welcomes everyone to the club’s biggest fundraising event, the 24th annual Smoke on The Water Whole Hog Barbecue Festival this coming Friday evening and Saturday (Oct 21-22) in downtown Washington. Pictured are club members Spencer Stanley and Event Coordinator Pam Anderson. The club wishes to...
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
WITN
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
