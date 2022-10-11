Read full article on original website
Weather Sketch: Henry
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair
Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
Picking a perfect Halloween costume
If you haven’t picked out your costumes out yet, Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has three things to consider as you shop and plan. Tip No. 1: Be mindful of sustainability and your budget. You can do this by shopping second hand, exchanging costumes with friends, and making your own costume. If you buy something from a store consider buying PJs that double as a costume.
Interview: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa (Part 2)
Duluth’s new police chief Mike Ceynowa came to the WDIO studio for a conversation about his life, the new position, and his passion for the Duluth area. Part 1 of this conversation can be found here. Duluth Duluth Police Department Mike Ceynowa. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Wrap...
WDIO News nominated for five Regional Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards will be presented during the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, October 15 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. Duluth, MN — WDIO News has received five (5) Regional Emmy Nominations. The announcement came on Friday, September 2 from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Upper Midwest Chapter. With the most recent recognition, WDIO News has been honored with 79 Emmy Nominations since 2000.
Snowfall reports for Saturday; more possible this weekend
Another round of snow went through the Northland from Friday, October 14th to Saturday, October 15th. Here are the 24-hour snowfall reports, as of 1:30pm Saturday. 6:00 am 10/15 – 3 E Orr – 3.4 in – St. Louis County. 10:18 am 10/15 – 2 W Iron...
Fire Prevention Week Continues
Fire prevention week continued in Duluth today. With the winter months coming, the Duluth Fire Department urges community members to use caution when using space heaters. It is advised to keep the heaters away from flammable objects that could catch on fire. Those objects include blankets, clothing items, curtains, etc. It is also important to keep them in a location where a passerby will not trip over the heater or knock it over. Fire marshals say that it would only be a matter of minutes before a space heater could start a fire.
Prep Sports Extra: October 14th
This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
What’s Brewing: Almanac Coffee
On a cool fall day, a hot cup of coffee is welcome. At the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Almanac Coffee is brewed right where it’s roasted. “Almanac Coffee came into existence around the same time as the Duluth Folk School, now coming up on our four-year anniversary. And it was started by a very good friend of mine, Russell Crawford,” Almanac Coffee Owner Justin Wood said. “And I worked alongside of him for a number of years and recently had the opportunity to acquire Almanac Coffee. And it’s been a pleasure to pick it up and run with it.”
Rock Ridge girls tennis falls to Elk River in Section 7AA championship
After defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, took on Elk River in the Section 7AA championship at the DISC in Duluth. The Wolverines came into the match seeded second, while Elk River was No.1 in the tournament. Rock Ridge unfortunately fell to Elk River...
Virginia man pleads guilty in 2021 murder
A 42-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday of murder. According to St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki, Derek Edward Malevich pleaded guilty to killing Kristen Bicking, 32, on May 12, 2021. Malevich had been previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of First-Degree Murder. According to Maki, he...
No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato
Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
UMD men’s hockey swept in series against Mankato
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team lost to MSU Mankato 2-1 on Saturday. The team has not beaten the Mavericks since 2018. UMD would give up a goal in both the first and second period, before Luke Loheit cut into the lead in the third. The...
Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth
Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
UMD volleyball wins 6th straight
The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team was on the road Friday taking on Mankato. Cianna Selbitschka led the team with a total of 19 kills. Kaylyn Madison followed suit with a 20 dig performance herself, as UMD won their sixth win game in a row 3-1. The Bulldogs are...
Prep Soccer: Cloquet boys & girls, Denfeld boys advance to Section 7AA finals
The Cloquet-Carlton girls earned themselves a trip back to the final after winning 3-0 against Duluth Denfeld. Makayla Stirewalt led the way for the two with two goals. The second seeded Lumberjacks will have a chance to earn their fourth straight section title when they visit top-seeded Grand Rapids Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
UMD football tops Concordia for third straight win
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team were taking on Concordia St. Paul on Saturday for their third road game of the season. UMD had a solid effort only giving up one touchdown in a 53-7 victory. Alex Sylvester lead the way defensively for the Bulldogs with a total...
No. 1 Esko football topples Aitkin in rematch of 2021 section championship
Thursday night Esko football toppled Aitkin 54-0 at home. It was a rematch of the 2021 Section 7AAA title game that Esko won 17-14. Makoi Perich tallied three first half touchdowns, with Javontae Gregory adding one, to give the Eskomos a 28-0 lead at halftime. Both Ty Christensen and Joey Antonutti got in the action sharing the quarterback position.
