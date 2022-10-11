Fire prevention week continued in Duluth today. With the winter months coming, the Duluth Fire Department urges community members to use caution when using space heaters. It is advised to keep the heaters away from flammable objects that could catch on fire. Those objects include blankets, clothing items, curtains, etc. It is also important to keep them in a location where a passerby will not trip over the heater or knock it over. Fire marshals say that it would only be a matter of minutes before a space heater could start a fire.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO