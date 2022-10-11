ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police.

Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene.

Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and an Upshur County sheriff’s deputy without incident after officials said a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested for accident involving injury or death.

The Oct. 5 crash on West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway killed 25-year-old motorcyclist, Tristen Gore, of Longview, according to police.

Comments / 1

Anthony Hutchinson
5d ago

We all miss you Tristen. Tbis shpuld have never happened. What this man did is disgusting. I hope justice is served, in this life and thereafter.

Reply
2
 

