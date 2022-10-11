Read full article on original website
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
WMBF
Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
WMBF
Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
WMBF
Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
The Post and Courier
Manning man charged with murder in Williamsburg County drive-by shooting
A Manning man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, and charged with murder and six other crimes in connection with the Sept. 17 death of a Manning woman during a drive-by shooting in Williamsburg County. In addition to the murder charge, Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, was charged by the...
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
WMBF
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to a decade in prison following a shootout along Myrtle Beach’s busy Ocean Boulevard. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland pleaded guilty back on June 6 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
WMBF
Water supply issues push new hydrants to be installed after West Florence fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a month ago, West Florence Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire on Pine Needles Road. They quickly realized two nearby hydrants were out of service. As a result, crews from four other agencies came to assist. Allen Mattews, a nearby neighbor told WMBF...
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach relegated to bottom half of region after loss to South Florence
Back in July, Mickey Wilson was assessing everything. What Myrtle Beach had coming back. The addition of a couple transfers. And - maybe most importantly - the guys who’d run out of eligibility and gone off to college. Add it all together, and the annual rite of passage led...
