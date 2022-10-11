ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
MULLINS, SC
WMBF

Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
County
Darlington County, SC
City
Lamar, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

