wnmufm.org
Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion, guns, and pandemic response
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Republican challenger Tudor Dixon called Governor Gretchen Whitmer a “radical” in their first debate Thursday while the Democratic incumbent said it’s the GOP nominee who holds extremist views and still hasn’t promised to abide by the results of the November election.
wnmufm.org
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County due to large-scale industrial fire
LANSING, MI-- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County to assist with the emergency response to a large-scale industrial fire that began at a paper plant and neighboring warehouse in Menominee on Thursday, October 6. “I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and...
