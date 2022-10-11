ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political news: Lakeland Democrat Club, Republican Women's Club have upcoming meetings

By The Ledger
 5 days ago
Lakeland Democratic Club meets Thursday

Lakeland Democratic Club's monthly meeting is moved to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Well, 114 E. Parker St., Lakeland, because of the hurricane. Speakers are Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz; Veysel Dokur, candidate for Senate District 12; and Markeishia Smith, candidate for County Commission District 4.

Lakeland Democratic Club normally meets the first Thursday of each month at The Well. Meetings are also available virtually using Zoom, and the meeting link can be found on the Lakeland Democratic Club club's website, lakelanddems.com.

Republican Women's Club

The Republican Women’s Club of Lakeland meets at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at Grasslands Country Club, 1600 Grasslands Blvd., Lakeland. Wilton Simpson, Florida Senate president and candidate for commissioner of Agriculture for Florida is guest speaker.

Lunch is by reservation only no later than the Friday before the meeting. Please go online to lakelandrepublicanwomen.com to purchase your lunch which reserves your seat.

Send local political news to lynne.maddox@theledger.com.

Comments / 2

