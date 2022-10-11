ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

5 On Your Side

Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, October 15th, 2022

An 18-year-old Salem man was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Carder Owens of North Broadway was allegedly involved in an incident at Salem Community High School on October 5th. No other details have yet been released.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police say victim of minor stabbing declines pressing charges

Salem Police say the alleged victim of a minor stabbing incident late Friday night escaped injury and didn’t want to file charges. Police report both men reportedly involved in the altercation were gone by the time they arrived in the 500 block of West Schwartz Street. The alleged victim was located later in the 100 block of East Main. Police say he had a small cut on his face.
SALEM, IL
5 On Your Side

Granite City man sentenced after crashing into home, killing woman

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was sentenced Friday after crashing his vehicle into a home in 2021, striking and killing the woman who lived inside. Jonathan Beasley, 48, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine. Beasley had pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death, but the plea deal did not include a sentence.
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot

Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Suspect from South County charged in Hazelwood man’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old from South County is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man that occurred in South City in August. Michael Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Joseph Shaw, 42, of Hazelwood, near the intersection of Broadway and Nebraska on August 26.
HAZELWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County

(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
BONNE TERRE, MO
recordpatriot.com

Right people, right places save Hardin man's life

HARDIN — Scott Quiller of Hardin wouldn’t be around today if it weren’t for the right people in the right places at the right times. “If those individuals hadn’t have been everywhere that they were, the outcome would not have been as good,” the 52-year-old Quiller said. “I don’t think that it was actually my time to go.”
HARDIN, IL
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
IRON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent

A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
KELL, IL

