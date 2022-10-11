(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO