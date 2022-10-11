The Salem Wildcats won their conference finale knocking off Freeburg at Jim Finks Field 21-14. The Cats got on top early when they capitalized on a couple of Midget fumbles to go up 14-7. Salem took a 21-7 lead when Caleb Smith caught a touchdown pass in the 2nd half. The midgets would get to within a score on a touchdown run from Tucker Murphy, but failed twice late deep in Salem territory as the Cats defense came up huge stops to secure just their 2nd win of the season. Salem got touchdown runs from Kason Sullens as well. Salem will finish up their season next week when they honor their seniors and welcome former assistant coach Alex Koebele and the Charleston Trojans to town. The Trojans are coming off a nice 30-27 win over Mt Zion last night.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO