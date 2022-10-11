Read full article on original website
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia Rec Commission board to look at upcoming improvement projects
The Emporia Recreation Commission will discuss improvement projects at its monthly meeting. Rec Commission board members will discuss capital improvement priorities for the Lee Beran (BEH-rin) Recreation Center and other facilities operated by the Rec Commission. In other topics, the board will look at proposed administrative changes and may allow...
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Small Saturday fires in Emporia handled quickly
Emporia Fire dealt with two small fires Saturday. The first fire happened shortly after midnight under the Kansas Highway 99 bridge at Soden’s Grove. Fire Capt. Willie Ward says some embers from a campfire spread from the fire site on a sandbar into some dried vegetation nearby. The fire was put out as a precaution so it wouldn’t have a chance to damage the bridge.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Lebo wins Lyon County League Volleyball Tournament
The Lebo volleyball team won the Lyon County League Tournament held at White Auditorium Saturday. The Wolves won the tournament with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Southern Coffey County in the championship game. Lebo is currently ranked No. 2 in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Rankings in Class 1A-Division II.
Emporia High football to travel to Washburn Rural
It’s Week 7 of the high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner. Emporia High jumps back into Centennial League play for its final two regular season games as it travels to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are 4-2 while the Spartans are 1-5.
Burlingame clinches Lyon County League title 44-28 over Madison Friday
The Burlingame Bearcats clinched the Lyon County League championship with a 44-28 Win over Madison Friday Night. The Bearcats found the end zone three times in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Colby Middleton to take a 23-8 lead into the half. Madison’s lone score came on a run by junior quarterback Hayden Helm.
Date announced for Emporia’s Christmas parade
Emporia’s 44th Community Christmas Parade will take place shortly after Thanksgiving. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Nov. 29 as the parade date. The theme will be “A Joyful Christmas.”. As has been the case for years, festivities begin with the dedication outside the Trusler Business...
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
Audio – Thursday – 10-13-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat reminds voters of important dates. Newsmaker 2: FHTC Foundation Director Mike Crouch promotes The Cut. Candidate Forum: Kansas House 76th District. The candidates are Eric Smith (R) and Chuck Torres (D). ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Waverly – Nick Fraenza. Madison – Alex McMillian...
Emporia High’s Daghyn True wins Centennial League title; girls take third
Emporia High sophomore Daghyn True is a Centennial League champion. True won the Centennial League meet with a time of 16:20.3 Saturday at Warner Park in Manhattan. Sophomore Eli Hauff was the other medalist for the Spartan boys. He placed 15th with a time of 17:37.7. The Spartan boys finished...
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
Emporia High volleyball finishes fourth in home tournament
Saturday was the final tune-up for the Emporia High volleyball team as it hosted a 10-team tournament at EHS. The Spartans finished the tournament with a 3-3 record and finished fourth. The Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee...
Kansas governor appearing in Emporia next week
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is making a stop in Emporia early next week. The governor will headline a fundraiser at the Emporia Arts Center from 5:30-7 pm Monday. A Democrat, Kelly is running for a second term as governor. Her opponents are current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, along with Independent Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.
Fire sprinkler systems extinguish 2 fires in MHK
During the first week of October, two structure fires in Manhattan were extinguished by fire sprinkler systems before firefighters arrived on scene. On Monday, October 3rd, Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 615 N. 12th Street, Kite's Bar and Grill, on the report of a structure fire. A Riley County...
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
HOTT and the Lyon County History Center host event to celebrate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and the Lyon County History Center culminated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with a cooperative community celebration. The celebration served as the culmination of various events held over the past several weeks highlighting the culture and the contributions of the Hispanic community to society. Jorge Britez...
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
