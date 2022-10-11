Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Saturday, October 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Salem man was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Carder Owens of North Broadway was allegedly involved in an incident at Salem Community High School on October 5th. No other details have yet been released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with two drug offenses involving Nitrous Oxide
A 50-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County with two charges related to nitrous oxide. In the first charge, Sandra Bettger of Yards Road in Salem is accused of unlawful manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide. The charge claims she intentionally possessed with intent to deliver to another person the drug with the intent to inhale for the purpose of causing intoxication. The charge is a Class III felony.
FPD: Man injured after crashing into Fairfield business
FAIRFILD, Ill. (WEHT) – A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a Fairfield business. Fairfield Police Department (FPD) says on October 8, at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a vehicle crash. Officers were told that a vehicle had left the road and struck a building. […]
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police say victim of minor stabbing declines pressing charges
Salem Police say the alleged victim of a minor stabbing incident late Friday night escaped injury and didn’t want to file charges. Police report both men reportedly involved in the altercation were gone by the time they arrived in the 500 block of West Schwartz Street. The alleged victim was located later in the 100 block of East Main. Police say he had a small cut on his face.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 9 years for crashing into Madison County home while drunk, killing woman inside
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Granite City man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a deadly incident while he was drunk. The Madison County State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Beasley crashed his pickup into a Granite City home on Joy Avenue on July 5, 2021. Virginia Ohren, 74, was inside her home and was pinned by the truck and died from her injuries.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 45 year old Dustin E. Fore of Sardis, IN for a Jasper County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Dustin was released to Jasper County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Mercedes M. Hadnot of Effingham for an Indiana warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Mercedes was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin teen hurt in one vehicle crash
An 18-year-old Odin man was injured in a one vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Nation Road just west of I-57 late Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Zachary Mansell of Valentine Street was traveling eastbound on Nation Road when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, followed the ditch line until his pickup truck flipped, crossed back across the roadway, where the truck came to rest on its top.
Bethalto police are looking for ATM theft suspects
The number of ATM thefts are growing in Bethalto, Illinois.
wsiu.org
Large meth seizure and arrest in Wayne County
A Wayne County man has been arrested following a large scale methamphetamine seizure. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department reports it took 59-year-old Jesse Owen of rural Fairfield into custody. At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff's Deputies along with Fairfield Police and Wayne City Police officers executed a search warrant...
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
southernillinoisnow.com
Both driver’s injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Salem man who allegedly hit another man in head with bat
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 23-year-old Salem man who has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Matthew Whiting of West Warmouth Street is accused in the aggravated battery charge of causing bodily harm by using a metal bat to intentionally strike an Iuka man in the head. Whiting faces an extended term sentence if found guilty due to a prior conviction in Marion County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell grade school student struck in front of school by Superintendent
A ten-year-old Kell Grade School student was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by the school’s superintendent. Superintendent SarahBeth Williams told Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies she didn’t see the child. When she knew she hit something,...
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Dylan K. McDaniel of Edgewood for violating conditions of probation. Dylan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Andrew J. Staley of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle/suspended registration. Andrew was given an NTA.
Driver dies after unidentified piece of metal hits windshield
A bizarre and frightening incident on a very busy stretch of a highway left one person dead.
southernillinoisnow.com
COVID-19 cases remain low in South Central Illinois
The Marion County Health Department is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths in their weekly report, but say six congregate care facilities remain in outbreak status. Meanwhile, the CDC tracker is reporting just 17 new COVID-19 cases in Marion County in the week ending Thursday. That’s down 32-percent. There were two new hospitalizations. Marion County and all of South Central Illinois remain at the low transmission level.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for possession of cannabis by driver. Miranda posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jordan J. Kollman of Dieterich for aggravated fleeing/eluding, driving while...
