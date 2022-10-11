An 18-year-old Odin man was injured in a one vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Nation Road just west of I-57 late Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Zachary Mansell of Valentine Street was traveling eastbound on Nation Road when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, followed the ditch line until his pickup truck flipped, crossed back across the roadway, where the truck came to rest on its top.

ODIN, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO