Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment.In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again, he would get his “fucking brains beat in.”“I’m done with this president,” Stone fumed in the video. “I’m going to go public supporting impeachment. I have no choice.”“He has to go, he has to go,” Stone added. “Run again; you’ll get your fucking brains beat in.”Footage from Jan 20 2021. Stone supports...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Senate Republican nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounts another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
Only a third of the country would vote to reelect President Biden if they voted today
Soon the nation’s gaze will turn from the 2022 midterm elections to the 2024 presidential election, and a new poll has found that a majority of Americans would rather vote for someone other than President Biden.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Lake refuses to say she’d accept loss, as Marjorie Taylor Greene set for debate
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
SFGate
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn't served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate's success is hardly a guarantee this...
SFGate
'Responsible social media' council looks to bridge divides on tech
Public officials in Washington for years have sparred along partisan lines over whether social media platforms take down too much or too little hate speech and misinformation. A council launched last week aims to sidestep those disputes by proposing reforms that tackle issues of bipartisan concern, including children's safety and national security.
