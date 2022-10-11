2 teens arrested for September assault at Wethersfield bus stop

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police have arrested two teenage boys for the assault of a 14-year-old at a bus stop back in September.

On September 8, Wethersfield police responded to Maple Street for a report of a physical assault on a young teenager while he was waiting at a bus stop. Once at the scene, the victim told police that he was standing at the bus stop when a car pulled up alongside him, and the car’s passenger stepped outside.

The suspect proceeded to physically assault the victim and attempt to steal his things, police stated. The victim said he was kicked and slapped to the ground, and the suspect made off with his phone.

The driver remained inside the car, and both suspects fled the scene. Police also confirmed that the car they drove was stolen.

With the help of Middletown police, Wethersfield officers said they developed information to help identify the suspects. Based on that information, they prepared arrest warrants in the suspects’ names.

On Sunday, October 9, Wethersfield police said they arrested the first of the two suspects. Their first arrest was a 16-year-old boy. Then on October 10, a second 16-year-old boy was arrested for his participation in the assault.

Both teens were presented to a Middletown court on Tuesday, and both were charged with the following:

Robbery in the second degree

Conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree

Risk of injury

Conspiracy to commit risk of injury

Assault in the third degree

Conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree

Larceny in the sixth degree

Conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree

