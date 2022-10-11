ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

2 teens arrested for September assault at Wethersfield bus stop

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOHqt_0iUQcRrI00

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police have arrested two teenage boys for the assault of a 14-year-old at a bus stop back in September.

On September 8, Wethersfield police responded to Maple Street for a report of a physical assault on a young teenager while he was waiting at a bus stop. Once at the scene, the victim told police that he was standing at the bus stop when a car pulled up alongside him, and the car’s passenger stepped outside.

RELATED | Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

The suspect proceeded to physically assault the victim and attempt to steal his things, police stated. The victim said he was kicked and slapped to the ground, and the suspect made off with his phone.

The driver remained inside the car, and both suspects fled the scene. Police also confirmed that the car they drove was stolen.

With the help of Middletown police, Wethersfield officers said they developed information to help identify the suspects. Based on that information, they prepared arrest warrants in the suspects’ names.

On Sunday, October 9, Wethersfield police said they arrested the first of the two suspects. Their first arrest was a 16-year-old boy. Then on October 10, a second 16-year-old boy was arrested for his participation in the assault.

Both teens were presented to a Middletown court on Tuesday, and both were charged with the following:

  • Robbery in the second degree
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree
  • Risk of injury
  • Conspiracy to commit risk of injury
  • Assault in the third degree
  • Conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree
  • Larceny in the sixth degree
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
WTNH

Yard signs honor 2 Bristol officers who were shot, killed

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol is covered in signs of support after the shooting deaths of two officers Wednesday. On Route 6, a billboard honors those killed. At the police department, food and flowers continued to pour in. And across town, yard signs have popped up in support. Mike McAdam, who owns Sign Source in […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police: Willimantic officer injured by man who choked roommate

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer was treated at a hospital and released after responding to a call about a man choking his roommate, according to Willimantic police. Two roommates were fighting over stolen items at about 3 p.m. Thursday when one began choking the other, according to Willimantic police. When officers arrived, the man […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Route 22 North Branford crash leaves one man dead

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in North Branford on Saturday morning, police said. The North Branford Police and Fire Department responded to the area of Forest Road on Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive just after 8:45 a.m. At the scene, officers found a three-car crash. One of […]
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy