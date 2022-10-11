Kimbra Jane Taggart was first arraigned in early August for assault & battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument while they driving on Highway 75 at West 3600 Road in Ramona. The argument was over whether or not the man’s recent inheritance belonged only to him or if he should give it to Taggart. During the altercation, the man threw Taggart’s phone out of the window because he thought she was calling someone to come harm him and that’s when she pulled out a 4-inch Old Timer brand folding pocket knife and stabbed him in the left forearm, striking a radial artery that required surgery. Kendra left the vehicle after the stabbing but the man was able to make it to a Quik Stop in Collinsville, OK where he was picked up by EMS and transported to Tulsa for medical attention.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO