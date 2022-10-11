ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Coroner seeks help in finding deceased Muncie men's families

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boqGP_0iUQc30L00

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County coroner's office is seeking the public’s help in finding family members of two Muncie men who recently died.

David Riddle, 62, died Sept. 24 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, according to Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell.

Anyone with information on either man's survivors is asked to call the coroner's office at 765-747-7724. A voice-mail message can be left if the call is made when the office is not staffed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WTHR

Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old girl missing from Marion

MARION, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 16-year-old girl missing from Grant County, Indiana. The Silver Alert was issued Saturday shortly before 10:45 p.m. and was canceled Sunday around 1:15 a.m. Police did not share the reason for the cancellation. Marion is roughly 80...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Government
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
wfft.com

One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner
WTHR

Advancements in DNA testing help solve Hancock County cold case

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A cold case spanning nearly three decades is finally solved, thanks to advancements in DNA testing. The remains of "Jane Doe" were found under a Hancock County bridge 28 years ago this month. Neighbors have wondered about the identity of the woman whose remains were found in a wooded area in 1994.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Conducting Death Investigation

The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time. Greensburg-On Monday, October 10, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and requested to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg, Indiana man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Children removed from Kokomo home after testing positive for meth

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women face charges after police say they, along with two children, tested positive for methamphetamine. The charges come after an investigation into alleged neglect after the Indiana Department of Child Services got a report with concerns that all the adults in the residence were using illegal substances.
KOKOMO, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy