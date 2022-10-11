ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia school board adopts a new approach to school construction

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
The Columbia Board of Education will use a new system for some upcoming construction projects.

The vote was unanimous to adopt what is termed a "construction manager at risk" system for a new elementary school on the property of John Warner Middle School, addition and renovation of Columbia Area Career Center, and an addition at Battle Elementary School.

"We believe this is our best way to move forward with our bond dollars," said CPS Chief Operating Officer Randy Gooch.

The district currently uses what is termed as a "design-bid-build" system, where the contractor is hired after the design and bidding process.

In the "construction manager at risk" system, the construction manager acts as the contractor and is involved early in the design process for a team approach from the start, Gooch said after the meeting.

The system allows for multiple bid packages to fast-track work, and the team allows for phased construction and increases school district control over projects, according to the agenda.

Gooch called it "a difficult time in the construction industry," but said the new procedure would help reduce supply-chain delays.

The construction manager would set a maximum project cost and be responsible for it, Gooch said after the meeting.

Bond sale

In a related topic, the board unanimously approved a resolution to sell $40 million in general obligation bonds, the first half of the $80 million approved in April. The bond sale is to take place on Wednesday.

The board also approved a resolution that amounts to a refinancing of 2014 bonds, but no sale will take place unless the district can realize savings of $200,000 based on interest rates, financial advisers explained.

Monday's meeting was the first under a new policy limiting public comment to 30 minutes at the start of the meeting, but no one signed up to speak.

Summer school report

Summer school in 2022 had net revenue after expenses of $1.4 million, said CPS Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur.

"Summer school is what we call a revenue generator for us," McArthur said.

Enrollment is about 50% of the regular school year, but attendance drops off as the summer goes on, said summer school director Bonnie Conley.

There were 833 kindergartners in school during the summer, getting acquainted with school before their school year started, Conley said.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

