Athens Country Club hosting Dow & Linda Finsterwald Scholarship golf tournament

A golf tournament will be held on Oct. 15 at the Athens Country Club in support of the Dow & Linda Finsterwald Scholarship.

Registration is set for $500 per foursome and the event is set place to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The event will include a continental breakfast, buffet lunch and refreshments to be served on the course. The top three finalists will receive awards while there will also be raffles throughout the day for other prizes.

You can email Matthew Cacciato at Cacciato@ohio.edu in order to register for the event.