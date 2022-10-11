'A telling stretch of games for Frank Reich': Where the Colts stand in NFL power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts' next two games carry more weight than the usual Week 6 and 7 matchups. Already 0-2-1 against AFC South opponents, they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and visit the Tennessee Tians in Week 7.

The division, as usual, is a muddle. The Titans have won three straight games and lead at 3-2, but they had to come up with a late goal-line interception to beat the Washington Commanders last weekend. The Jaguars (2-3) started hot ‒ shutting out the Colts in Week 2 ‒ but have lost two in a row.

Here's where the Colts, Titans and Jaguars land in the NFL power rankings.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: Colts are 28th, the same as last week

Hanzus has the Titans at 11th, and the Jaguars 25th

When it was over, the Colts were celebrating in Denver on Thursday night -- even if the result didn’t quite make sense. Per The Athletic, Quenton Nelson had this to say after the 12-9 overtime conquest: “A win’s a win, but I’m kinda also like … how?” The Colts can thank their defense for keeping the team above water during a brutal opening stretch for an offense that has averaged a league-worst 13.8 points per game. The prime-time star was Stephon Gilmore, the veteran cover man who intercepted Russell Wilson to thwart one red zone drive and broke up an end-zone pass in the final seconds to ice the game. Ugly wins count just as much as pretty ones, but Matt Ryan and Co. will need to be far better to move Indy out of the pretender category.

Jaguars 15th, Titans 16th

This week, the Colts take on the Jaguars for a second time in what will be a telling stretch of games for Frank Reich. By Halloween, he’ll have all of the divisional games against the best of the AFC South behind him. What will their record look like against the Jaguars and the Titans?

Jaguars 15th, Titans 19th

If you thought the Colts’ Week 5 win over the struggling Broncos was ugly, imagine how much worse it would have been if the offense hadn’t recovered all four of its fumbles in that game. Indianapolis currently ranks 32nd in EPA per drive and total points scored — yes, that’s lower than a Carolina Panthers team that just fired its head coach. Matt Ryan’s ball security is a serious problem — he’s now fumbled 11 times (though the Colts have recovered all but three of them) and has thrown seven interceptions.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 24th, up 4 places

Titans 16th, Jaguars 22nd

QB Matt Ryan's 11 fumbles are the most ever by a player through five games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Fortunately for Indianapolis, he's only lost three of them. Unfortunately, Ryan's also served up a league-high seven picks.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 18th, up 8

Titans 13th, Jaguars 21st

The Colts played ugly offense around Matt Ryan minus Jonathan Taylor, but credit Frank Reich's team for getting off the mat and grinding to victory with a lot of defense and Ryan saving his best for last. They are on track to battle for the weak AFC South as expected.

Walter Football: 22nd, up 1

Jaguars 19th, Titans 23rd

The Colts won in Denver, but wow, their offensive line is a total disaster. On the bright side, Alec Pierce looks like a stud.

Titans 12th, Jaguars 26th

They are 2-2-1 but hardly look like a playoff team. Maybe the come-from-behind victory at Denver will get them going -- especially on offense.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo: 19th, up 1

Titans 12th, Jaguars 16th

If Russell Wilson saw K.J. Hamler on that last play, the focus of Thursday night's brutally ugly game would have been how poorly the Colts are playing. But the Colts pulled off a 12-9 win and all of a sudden, with the Jaguars stumbling, the division is still right there for the taking. But Indianapolis has to improve. A lot.

Titans 10th, Jaguars 18th

The permanent glue-factory tour has been delayed, for now.