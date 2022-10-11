Read full article on original website
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into the air near 34th and Martin Sunday. It happened just after midnight. Omaha police said a woman was driving around the area and fired multiple shots into the air. No one was injured. She was...
Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early in the morning on Sunday.
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
South Omaha pregnant woman shares story on carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Omaha womanwho was carjacked this week at gunpoint tells KETV she is five months pregnant. Omaha police arrested four teenager on Thursday and say they carried out the crime. Officers booked the teens on robbery and use of a weapon charges. They are all 13 to 17 years old.
Arrests Made in Connection To Shots Fired Call In SW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old in connection to a shots fired call near 12th and Arapahoe, where six spent shell casings to a .45 caliber handgun were recovered. Damage was done to a car’s windshield and on Thursday afternoon, officers contacted Monterell...
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
‘He just left her’: Omaha teen hit by a pickup truck crossing an intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old was on her bike when she was hit by a pickup truck near Pratt street and 60th street. “I had so much adrenaline, I was in shock,” Iõné-Skye Harlan, victim involved said. Iõné says she was riding her bike...
Teens arrested after car damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenagers after a car was damaged by bullets in southwest Lincoln Wednesday evening. Police said a 2008 Chrysler 300 parked near S. 12th and Arapahoe Streets had $1,000 damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield. According to police, six spent .45 caliber casings were also found in the lot.
Four juveniles arrested for shooting, carjacking Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Four juveniles were taken into custody in relation to a shooting and carjacking that occurred in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Officers arrested a 16-year-old male for robbery, use of a weapon (gun) and felon in possession of a firearm; a 13-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); a 17-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun); and a 14-year-old male for robbery and use of a weapon (gun).
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
UPDATE: Four teens in custody after carjacking leaves one in hospital
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One man is in the hospital after a carjacking in Spring Lake Park on Wednesday afternoon led to gun shots, according to Omaha Police. OPD arrived at the park around 3 p.m. and found 27-year-old victim Perla Herrera-Soto who said she was approached by unknown suspects who stole her car at gunpoint.
One person critically injured in carjacking turned shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a home in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. near S. 15th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, according to law enforcement. 32-year-old Jorge Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical...
Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam Street for a kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished...
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
One person critically injured after industrial accident Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after an industrial accident Thursday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at the Drake-Williams Steel Inc. plant, located near North 11th and Clark streets. According to authorities, an employee was pinned by a steel beam...
