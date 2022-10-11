Read full article on original website
Festus Overcomes Farmington on the Road
(Farmington) The Festus Tigers snapped a three game losing streak to Farmington and earned the three seed in Class 4 District 1 with a 41-20 victory at Haile Memorial Stadium. Farmington struck first with a 13 play 65 yard drive that melted eight minutes off the clock…. Festus answered...
Cardinal Ritter upends Hillsboro on Hawks Homecoming Night
(Hillsboro) The Cardinal Ritter Lions used three second-half touchdowns to beat Hillsboro and ruin the Hawks Homecoming Game 26-13. The Hawks took the first possession of the game, moving the ball downfield until a big third-down stop from the Lion’s defense forced them to punt in their own territory.
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Jefferson County Family YMCA Halloween Hoedown
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a Halloween Hoedown on Friday, October 28th. Shelley Otec is the Health & Wellness Director at the Y. She says all ages are welcome to come and dance. My MO Info · KJ101222C.WAV. There will even be activities following each dancing...
Segundo “Mike” Tolentino — Graveside Service 10/22/22 10:30 A.M.
Segundo “Mike” Tolentino of Festus, passed away on October 10th, at the age of 71. A graveside service will be Saturday (10/22) at 10:30 at Old Mount Pisgah Cemetery, located in Madison County. A celebration of life for Mike Tolentini will be held Friday (10/21) evening from 5...
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
Joe Allen Kennedy — Service 10/19/22 11 A.M.
Joe Allen Kennedy of Pevely passed away Thursday, October 13th, he was 82 years old. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (10/19) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Entombment will follow in the Peaceful Ridge Mausoleum in DeSoto. The visitation for Joe Kennedy will...
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
Deputies looking for vehicle stolen from Arnold area residence
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen vehicle that was taken sometime overnight between September 29th-30th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the car was stolen from the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court outside of Arnold. My MO Info...
Suspect gets away with an unknown amount of money after robbery at First State Community Credit Union in Twin City Walmart
(Crystal City/Festus) A robber was able to get away with an unspecified amount of money after reportedly robbing the First State Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau says staff at the credit union alerted police of the robbery around noon on October...
Festus Police Officer injured during recent arrest
(Festus) A Festus police officer was injured after an arrest was made of a 30-year-old Festus resident earlier this month. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the altercation took place on the night of October 5th. Chief Lewis says that’s when the physical altercation began. The man arrested in...
