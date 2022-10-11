Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO