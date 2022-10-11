ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Oklahoma State
Upworthy

Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time

Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tech#Glitches#Severe Weather#Kmsp
Upworthy

People are sharing all the random things they 'haven't thought about since grade school'

This article originally appeared on 03.05.20 Everyone's childhood is different. But there are common objects, sights, sounds, smells, and memories from elementary school that most Gen Xers and Millenials share. Personally, when i think back to being in elementary school in the '80s, I remember the taste of the chocolate ship cookie we got on Fridays (with the pizza). The humiliation of getting nailed in the back during nation ball. And the grumbling, grinding sound that happened when you slipped a disk into the drive on an Apple IIe computer.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Glitch

Comments / 0

Community Policy