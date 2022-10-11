Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: The SUN… a Balanced Community Newspaper, After All
In my editorial on Monday, I complained about some ‘uneven’ news coverage in our local newspaper, the Pagosa Springs SUN — specifically regarding its coverage of Archuleta County’s published ‘TABOR Notice’ connected with Ballot Issue 1A, a proposed sales tax increase that — if approved — would generate an estimated $6.5 million next year.
