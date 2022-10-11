Read full article on original website
Bay Net
2022 General Election Results Schedule Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections yesterday released the anticipated ballot-counting and election-result announcement schedules for the 2022 General Election. Marylanders will be able to track the canvassing process and election results online here. Soon after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, jurisdiction-specific...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Names Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford To Oversee Gubernatorial Transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has named Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
Bay Net
Comptroller Franchot Extends Tax Deadlines For Fiona And Ian Victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the wake of destructive impacts from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office will be following Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines to extend filing and payment deadlines for various Maryland non-resident individual and business tax returns until February 15, 2023. This...
Bay Net
MDOT MVA Partnering With AAA Mid-Atlantic On Move Over Law Media Campaign
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA’s) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists of Maryland’s expanded Move Over law that went into effect October 1, 2022. The expanded law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs.
Bay Net
Biden Administration Awards USDA Grant To End Hunger In Charles County
WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. In Delaware and Maryland, a total of $6,033,600 is being invested in 14 local projects.
Bay Net
“A Year Of Growth” For USMSM SMART Building
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Saturday, October 15th marks one year since the opening of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County. The SMART Building is located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus in the town of California. It...
Bay Net
MDOT Performing Routine Maintenance On TJ Bridge On October 16
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
Bay Net
DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 14, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This fall season is shaping up to be a memorable one, and if you’re lucky enough to live in or visit Western Maryland right now, you’ll soon know why. The fall foliage show is on in mountainous Western Maryland with a full spectrum of fall colors on display. This week we have an extended report from our park staff and foresters out west to help you figure out what’s happening where and plan your visits accordingly.
Bay Net
Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections. Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland’s Housing Market Continues Slow Price Gains As Market Cools
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– Mirroring several national trends, Southern Maryland saw the housing market cool down last month, with high mortgage rates and home prices proving to be too much for buyers. . Data collected by the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® shows that home values made marginal increases when...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On October 5, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20, and Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19, both of Lexington Park, engaged in a mutual assault. Both Bush and Gantt were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
