Maryland State

Bay Net

2022 General Election Results Schedule Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections yesterday released the anticipated ballot-counting and election-result announcement schedules for the 2022 General Election. Marylanders will be able to track the canvassing process and election results online here. Soon after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, jurisdiction-specific...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Comptroller Franchot Extends Tax Deadlines For Fiona And Ian Victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the wake of destructive impacts from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office will be following Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines to extend filing and payment deadlines for various Maryland non-resident individual and business tax returns until February 15, 2023. This...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

MDOT MVA Partnering With AAA Mid-Atlantic On Move Over Law Media Campaign

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA’s) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists of Maryland’s expanded Move Over law that went into effect October 1, 2022. The expanded law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Biden Administration Awards USDA Grant To End Hunger In Charles County

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. In Delaware and Maryland, a total of $6,033,600 is being invested in 14 local projects.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

“A Year Of Growth” For USMSM SMART Building

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Saturday, October 15th marks one year since the opening of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County. The SMART Building is located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus in the town of California. It...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

MDOT Performing Routine Maintenance On TJ Bridge On October 16

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 14, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This fall season is shaping up to be a memorable one, and if you’re lucky enough to live in or visit Western Maryland right now, you’ll soon know why. The fall foliage show is on in mountainous Western Maryland with a full spectrum of fall colors on display. This week we have an extended report from our park staff and foresters out west to help you figure out what’s happening where and plan your visits accordingly.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections. Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

