Read full article on original website
Frank Marchese
5d ago
Meanwhile they let drugs in the hands of people all over Long Island 👌 What a waste of time on this one
Reply(2)
21
Italia
5d ago
if she does do time, she can put one of her designer labels in her orange jumpsuit!
Reply(2)
14
Guest
4d ago
Bigger things going on in NY people! Who cares???. It’s NY everything is OVERPRICED at least you will look good when you get mugged/attacked!🧢🧢
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Mayor NYC Eric Adams Releases 2021 Tax FormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began HereFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
LI Business Owners Get $700K After Police Seized Gold, Silver — And Never Returned It
Suffolk County has settled with six business owners who sued the police department for seizing gold and silver items from their stores without warrants and in most cases, not returning them. The settlement amounts to $700,000 and also requires the Suffolk Police to use a new system to track articles...
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven
Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island. A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12. When an employee...
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
fox5ny.com
Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds
A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman
Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman
New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit. Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: NYPD arrest suspect in Queens subway turnstile robbery
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a suspect they say trapped and robbed a 26-year-old woman inside a subway turnstile in Queens. The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. on October 11 inside the 63rd Drive - Rego Park subway station in Rego Park. Surveillance video released by police...
fox5ny.com
5 NYPD officers injured after crash with alleged Long Island kidnapper
NEW YORK - Five NYPD officers were injured stopping an alleged kidnapping that began on Long Island and ended in New York City. Police say Holmark Garces, 33, forced a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, into a car at knifepoint at around 8:35 p.m. in Brentwood. Garces then drove...
Info Outlines Scheme By Woman Charged In $40M Trademark Counterfeiting At Plainview Boutique
Just after a Long Island woman was busted for allegedly operating a trademark counterfeiting boutique, new details have emerged outlining her scheme. Suffolk County mother of four, Lindsay Castelli, age 31, of Smithtown, surrendered to the Nassau County Asset Forfeiture Unit on Friday, Oct. 7, following an investigation that began in April 2021.
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Tyler Phillips and Krystal Randolph were struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking along Granny Road near Middle Island Road in Coram, according […]
fox5ny.com
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 NYPD officers hurt in crash and struggle with suspect who fled from Long Island
NYPD officers boxed in the suspect on local streets, and the suspect's car collided with the police cruisers.
Police: Plainview boutique owner sold counterfeit items worth over $40 million
Nassau police arrested the owner of a store in Plainview Tuesday and seized more than $40 million worth of clothing in what authorities called the largest counterfeit clothing bust they have ever seen.
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
Comments / 33