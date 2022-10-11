ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

Frank Marchese
5d ago

Meanwhile they let drugs in the hands of people all over Long Island 👌 What a waste of time on this one

Italia
5d ago

if she does do time, she can put one of her designer labels in her orange jumpsuit!

Guest
4d ago

Bigger things going on in NY people! Who cares???. It’s NY everything is OVERPRICED at least you will look good when you get mugged/attacked!🧢🧢

longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim,...
BRONX, NY
Smithtown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Plainview, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Plainview, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Smithtown, NY
Daily Voice

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officers Hailed As Heroes For Reviving Long Island Woman

Two Long Island police officers are being honored for helping to save a woman in medical distress. The incident took place in Holtsville around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Suffolk County Police, Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes along with the Holbrook Fire Department provided life-saving aid to a woman in medical distress in Holbrook.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Bay Shore Man Nabbed In Kidnapping Of Woman

New details have been released after a 33-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping a woman on Long Island was apprehended following a pursuit. Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, forced a woman who is known to him into a 1999 Toyota Corolla while she was walking in Brentwood on Grand Boulevard at Studley Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
BAY SHORE, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway crime: NYPD arrest suspect in Queens subway turnstile robbery

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a suspect they say trapped and robbed a 26-year-old woman inside a subway turnstile in Queens. The incident happened at around 11:40 a.m. on October 11 inside the 63rd Drive - Rego Park subway station in Rego Park. Surveillance video released by police...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rat sightings spiking in New York City

The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

